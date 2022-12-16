HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Anderson Prep at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Blue River Valley at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Mississinewa, 7:30 p.m.
Monroe Central at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Blackford at Elwood, 8 p.m.
Eastbrook at Alexandria, 8 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Blackford at Elwood, 6 p.m.
Eastbrook at Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Muncie Central at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Swimming & Diving
Rose-Hulman at Anderson, 6 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Wheeling Nailers, 7:10 p.m.
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL – Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana at Kansas, noon; Indiana State at Duquesne, 2 p.m.; Illinois State at Ball State, 3:30 p.m.; Davidson vs. Purdue at Indianapolis, 6:15 p.m.; Connecticut at Butler, 7 p.m.
NFL – Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.
Sunday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Fort Wayne Komets, 5 p.m.
NBA – New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers, 5 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Notre Dame vs. Georgia at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Purdue Fort Wayne at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Morehead State at Indiana, 2 p.m.; Butler at Marquette, 3 p.m.; Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.
Monday
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State vs. Tarleton State at San Juan, Puerto Rico, 3 p.m.