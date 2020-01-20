HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
NBA — Indiana Pacers at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Indiana at Maryland, 8 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Butler at Villanova, 7 p.m.; Illinois at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA — Indiana Pacers at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Syracuse at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Buffalo at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Michigan State at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Indiana at Penn State, 6 p.m.
