coming up
HIGH SCHOOLS
Volleyball
Frankton at Taylor, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
MLB — Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, 4:15 p.m.
WNBA — Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB — Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Triple-A East — Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB — Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Triple-A East — Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6:30 p.m.
USL — Indy Eleven at FC Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Thursday
MLB — Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, 3:37 p.m.
Triple-A East — Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.