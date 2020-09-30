HIGH SCHOOLS
Soccer (Girls)
Hamilton Heights at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Sectional
at Highland
Anderson vs. Lapel, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Blackford at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Eastbrook at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Tipton at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves, Game 1, 12:08 p.m.; Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, Game 1, 2:08 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, Game 2, 3:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres, Game 1, 5:08 p.m.
Thursday
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, Game 3, TBD (if necessary); Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves, Game 2, TBD; Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, Game 2, TBD; St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres, Game 2, TBD
Friday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves, Game 3, TBD (if necessary); Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, Game 3, TBD (if necessary); St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres, Game 3, TBD (if necessary)
Saturday
No events scheduled
