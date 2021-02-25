HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Elwood at Taylor, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Tipton, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Central at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Yorktown at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Maryland at Purdue, 6 p.m.; Florida State at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Friday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Penn State, 7 p.m.
Saturday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, 8 p.m.
NCAA’s Men’s Basketball -- Michigan at Indiana, noon; Central Michigan at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame at Boston College, 2 p.m.; Indiana State at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Toledo, noon; Indiana at Ohio State, 3 p.m.; Connecticut at Butler, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday
MLB Spring Training -- Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds vs. Cleveland Indians at Goodyear, Arizona, TBD; Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals at Jupiter, Florida, TBD
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Villanova at Butler, noon
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Illinois at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Louisville at Notre Dame, 3 p.m.
