LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Elwood at Taylor, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Tipton, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Central at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Yorktown at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Maryland at Purdue, 6 p.m.; Florida State at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Friday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Penn State, 7 p.m.

Saturday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, 8 p.m.

NCAA’s Men’s Basketball -- Michigan at Indiana, noon; Central Michigan at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame at Boston College, 2 p.m.; Indiana State at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Toledo, noon; Indiana at Ohio State, 3 p.m.; Connecticut at Butler, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday

MLB Spring Training -- Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds vs. Cleveland Indians at Goodyear, Arizona, TBD; Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals at Jupiter, Florida, TBD

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Villanova at Butler, noon

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Illinois at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Louisville at Notre Dame, 3 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video