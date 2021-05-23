LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Sunday

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Rapid City Rush, 6:05 p.m.

MLB -- Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, 1:05 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:08 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 3:05 p.m.

WNBA -- Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever, 1 p.m.

Monday

MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday

MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:35 p.m.

WNBA -- Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Wheeling Nailers, 7:10 p.m.

MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:35 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video