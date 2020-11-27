HIGH SCHOOLS
Girls Basketball
Lapel at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
NCAA Football -- Notre Dame at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Ohio, noon
Saturday
NCAA Football -- Ball State at Toledo, noon; Maryland at Indiana, noon; Rutgers at Purdue, 4 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Michigan State, 6 p.m.
Sunday
NFL Football -- Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Detroit, 2 p.m.; Duquesne at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.; North Alabama at Purdue, 6 p.m.
Monday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana vs. Providence at Asheville, North Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- IUPUI at Ball State, TBD
