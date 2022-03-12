LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Class 2A regional at Frankfort

Lafayette Central Catholic vs. Southwood, 10 a.m.

Liberty Christian vs. Blue River Valley, noon

Championship, 8 p.m.

Track & Field

Alexandria, Madison-Grant at Indiana Wesleyan Indoor, 9 a.m.

Frankton at Hoosier State Relays at Taylor University, 10 a.m.

Anderson Prep at Anderson University Indoor, 3 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Baseball

Rutgers-Newark vs. Anderson at Auburndale, Florida, 1:30 p.m.

Anderson (ss) vs. Oberlin at Auburndale, Florida, 5:30 p.m.

Anderson (ss) vs. Coe at Auburndale, Florida, 5:30 p.m.

Valorant

Anderson at Mount Union, 12:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

ECHL – Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NBA – Indiana Pacers at San Antonio Spurs, 8 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana vs. Iowa at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.; Michigan State vs. Purdue at Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State vs. Buffalo at Cleveland, Ohio, 11 a.m.

Sunday

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Big Ten championship at Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m.

Monday

No events scheduled

Tuesday

NBA – Memphis Grizzlies at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

