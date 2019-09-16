HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
Liberty Christian at Morristown, 5:30 p.m.
Golf
Pendleton Heights at New Palestine, 4 p.m.
Daleville at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.
Hamilton Heights at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Henry County Championship, 4:30 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Delta at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Alexandria at Mississinewa, 4:30 p.m.
Knightstown at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.
New Palestine at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Eastern Hancock at Frankton, 5 p.m.
Elwood at Wabash, 5 p.m.
Marion at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Hamilton Southeastern at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
MLB — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 7:40 p.m.; Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 7:40 p.m.; Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB — Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 7:40 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday
MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
