HIGH SCHOOLS

Cross Country

Liberty Christian at Morristown, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

Pendleton Heights at New Palestine, 4 p.m.

Daleville at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.

Hamilton Heights at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Henry County Championship, 4:30 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

Delta at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Alexandria at Mississinewa, 4:30 p.m.

Knightstown at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.

New Palestine at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Eastern Hancock at Frankton, 5 p.m.

Elwood at Wabash, 5 p.m.

Marion at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Hamilton Southeastern at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

MLB — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 7:40 p.m.; Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday

MLB — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 7:40 p.m.; Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB — Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 7:40 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday

MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

