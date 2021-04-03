LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Pendleton Heights at Hagerstown, 10 a.m.

Liberty Christian at Morristown, 10:30 a.m.

Shenandoah at Union County, 11 a.m.

Alexandria Invitational

Alexandria vs. New Haven, 10 a.m.

Munster vs. Lawrence North, noon

Consolation, 3 p.m.

Championship, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Delta at Alexandria, 11 a.m.

Madison-Grant vs. Delta at Alexandria, 12:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Alexandria, 3 p.m.

Track & Field

Anderson Prep at Muncie Burris invite, 10 a.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Baseball

Anderson at Transylvania (DH), noon

Football

Anderson at Defiance, 1:30 p.m.

Softball

Mount St. Joseph at Anderson (DH), 1 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, 9:07 p.m.

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at San Antonio Spurs, 9 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Morehead State at Butler, 3 p.m.

Sunday

MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, 8:37 p.m.

Monday

MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins, 6:40 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday

MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins, 6:40 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners, 10:10 p.m.

NBA -- Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video