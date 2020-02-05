HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Sectional
Class 4A at Richmond
Pendleton Heights vs. Greenfield-Central, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Rose-Hulman at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Women)
Anderson at Rose-Hulman, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.; Villanova at Butler, 6:30 p.m.; Iowa at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Purdue at Michigan, 6 p.m.; Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.; Maryland at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Friday
NBA -- Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Georgetown at Butler, 7 p.m.
ECHL -- Tulsa Oilers at Indy Fuel, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday
NBA -- New Orleans Pelicans at Indiana Pacers, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Indiana, 2 p.m.; Ball State at Western Michigan, 4 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Akron at Ball State, 1 p.m.
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 7 p.m.
