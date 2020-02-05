LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Girls)

Sectional

Class 4A at Richmond

Pendleton Heights vs. Greenfield-Central, 6 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Basketball (Men)

Rose-Hulman at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Women)

Anderson at Rose-Hulman, 7:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.; Villanova at Butler, 6:30 p.m.; Iowa at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Purdue at Michigan, 6 p.m.; Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.; Maryland at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Friday

NBA -- Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Georgetown at Butler, 7 p.m.

ECHL -- Tulsa Oilers at Indy Fuel, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday

NBA -- New Orleans Pelicans at Indiana Pacers, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Indiana, 2 p.m.; Ball State at Western Michigan, 4 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Akron at Ball State, 1 p.m.

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 7 p.m.

