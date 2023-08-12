LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Cross Country

Alexandria at Norwell Invitational, 9 a.m.

Elwood, Shenandoah at Blue River Valley Invitational, 10 a.m.

Golf (Girls)

Pendleton Heights at Lapel Invitational, 9 a.m.

Madison-Grant at Wabash, 10 a.m.

Alexandria, Frankton at Shenandoah Invitational, 1 p.m.

Delaware County tourney at Muncie Elks, 1 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

Elwood at Delphi, 10 a.m.

Sheridan at Anderson, 10 a.m.

Pendleton Heights at Guerin Catholic, 11:30 a.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Alexandria at New Castle Invitational, 9 a.m.

Frankton at Hamilton Heights Invitational, 9 a.m.

Volleyball

Elwood at Monroe Central, 11 a.m.

Shenandoah at Winchester, 1 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

International League – Nashville Sounds at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

MLB – Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays, 3:07 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals, 7:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

NFL Preseason – Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.

USL Championship – Indy Eleven at The Miami FC, 7 p.m.

Sunday

International League – Nashville Sounds at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:35 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays, 1:37 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

WNBA – New York Liberty at Indiana Fever, 3 p.m.

Monday

MLB – Oakland Athletics at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday

International League – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:07 p.m.

MLB – Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Oakland Athletics at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

