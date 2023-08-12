HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
Alexandria at Norwell Invitational, 9 a.m.
Elwood, Shenandoah at Blue River Valley Invitational, 10 a.m.
Golf (Girls)
Pendleton Heights at Lapel Invitational, 9 a.m.
Madison-Grant at Wabash, 10 a.m.
Alexandria, Frankton at Shenandoah Invitational, 1 p.m.
Delaware County tourney at Muncie Elks, 1 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Elwood at Delphi, 10 a.m.
Sheridan at Anderson, 10 a.m.
Pendleton Heights at Guerin Catholic, 11:30 a.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Alexandria at New Castle Invitational, 9 a.m.
Frankton at Hamilton Heights Invitational, 9 a.m.
Volleyball
Elwood at Monroe Central, 11 a.m.
Shenandoah at Winchester, 1 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
International League – Nashville Sounds at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
MLB – Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays, 3:07 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals, 7:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
NFL Preseason – Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.
USL Championship – Indy Eleven at The Miami FC, 7 p.m.
Sunday
International League – Nashville Sounds at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:35 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays, 1:37 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
WNBA – New York Liberty at Indiana Fever, 3 p.m.
Monday
MLB – Oakland Athletics at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.
Tuesday
International League – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:07 p.m.
MLB – Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Oakland Athletics at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.