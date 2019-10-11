LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Football

Eastern Hancock at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

Elwood at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.

Jay County at Lapel, 7 p.m.

Mississinewa at Alexandria, 7 p.m.

Oak Hill at Frankton, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Anderson, 7 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Yorktown, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Volleyball

Franklin at Anderson, 7 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

NBA Preseason -- Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NLCS -- Game 1, Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:08 p.m.

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Wichita Thunder, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday

NLCS -- Game 2, Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, 4:08 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Maryland at Purdue, noon; Rutgers at Indiana, noon; Ball State at Eastern Michigan, 2 p.m.; Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05 p.m.

USL -- Indy Eleven at Tampa Bay Rowdies, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

No events scheduled

Monday

NLCS -- Game 3, St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals, TBD

Tags

Recommended for you