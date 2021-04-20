LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Muncie Burris at Liberty Christian, 5 p.m.

Shenandoah at Randolph Southern, 5 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Seton Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Richmond at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.

Wabash at Elwood, 5:30 p.m.

Shelbyville at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Elwood, Heritage Christian at University, 4:30 p.m.

Frankton at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.

Shenandoah, Wapahani at Cowan, 4:30 p.m.

Wes-Del at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.

Lapel, Park Tudor at Speedway, 4:45 p.m.

Marion at Anderson, 5 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Delta, 5 p.m.

Softball

Alexandria at Anderson, 5 p.m.

Shenandoah at Randolph Southern, 5 p.m.

Frankton at Mount Vernon, 5:30 p.m.

Lapel at Mississinewa, 5:30 p.m.

Union City at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Alexandria at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.

New Castle at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Jay County at Frankton, 5 p.m.

Lapel at Greenfield-Central, 5:30 p.m.

Track & Field

Lapel, Shenandoah at Daleville, 4:45 p.m.

Alexandria at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Anderson Prep, Liberty Christian at Knightstown, 5 p.m.

Blackford, Frankton at Mississinewa, 5 p.m.

Anderson, Marion at Yorktown, 5:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Lacrosse (Women)

Hanover at Anderson, 6 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, 6:10 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.; New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals, 4:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, 6:10 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

NBA -- Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Thursday

MLB -- Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Friday

MLB -- Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

