HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Muncie Burris at Liberty Christian, 5 p.m.
Shenandoah at Randolph Southern, 5 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Seton Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Richmond at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.
Wabash at Elwood, 5:30 p.m.
Shelbyville at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Elwood, Heritage Christian at University, 4:30 p.m.
Frankton at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.
Shenandoah, Wapahani at Cowan, 4:30 p.m.
Wes-Del at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.
Lapel, Park Tudor at Speedway, 4:45 p.m.
Marion at Anderson, 5 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Delta, 5 p.m.
Softball
Alexandria at Anderson, 5 p.m.
Shenandoah at Randolph Southern, 5 p.m.
Frankton at Mount Vernon, 5:30 p.m.
Lapel at Mississinewa, 5:30 p.m.
Union City at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Alexandria at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.
New Castle at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Jay County at Frankton, 5 p.m.
Lapel at Greenfield-Central, 5:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Lapel, Shenandoah at Daleville, 4:45 p.m.
Alexandria at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Anderson Prep, Liberty Christian at Knightstown, 5 p.m.
Blackford, Frankton at Mississinewa, 5 p.m.
Anderson, Marion at Yorktown, 5:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Lacrosse (Women)
Hanover at Anderson, 6 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, 6:10 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.; New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals, 4:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, 6:10 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
NBA -- Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Thursday
MLB -- Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Friday
MLB -- Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.