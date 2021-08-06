HIGH SCHOOLS
Golf (Girls)
Frankton at Oak Hill, 5 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Iowa Cubs, 8:08 p.m.
Saturday
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Iowa Cubs, 8:08 p.m.
Sunday
MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Iowa Cubs, 2:08 p.m.
USL -- Indy Eleven at Atlanta United 2, 7:30 p.m.
Monday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Indians, 6:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 8:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.