HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Girls)

Elwood at Alexandria, 7 p.m.

Daleville at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Noblesville at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

Wabash at Elwood, 5:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Basketball (Men)

Bluffton at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Women)

Anderson at Bluffton, 7:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Iowa Heartlanders, 8 p.m.

NBA – Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Creighton at Butler, 6:30 p.m.; Penn State at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.; North Carolina State at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ball State at Northern Illinois, 8 p.m.; Purdue at Iowa, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Syracuse at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.; Minnesota at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Friday

ECHL – Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Butler at Villanova, noon

Saturday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Dallas Mavericks, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Georgetown at Butler, noon; Indiana at Maryland, 2:30 p.m.; Western Michigan at Ball State, 3:30 p.m.; Virginia at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Missouri State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.

