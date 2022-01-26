HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Elwood at Alexandria, 7 p.m.
Daleville at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Noblesville at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Wabash at Elwood, 5:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Bluffton at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Women)
Anderson at Bluffton, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Iowa Heartlanders, 8 p.m.
NBA – Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Creighton at Butler, 6:30 p.m.; Penn State at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.; North Carolina State at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ball State at Northern Illinois, 8 p.m.; Purdue at Iowa, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Syracuse at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.; Minnesota at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Friday
ECHL – Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Butler at Villanova, noon
Saturday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Dallas Mavericks, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Georgetown at Butler, noon; Indiana at Maryland, 2:30 p.m.; Western Michigan at Ball State, 3:30 p.m.; Virginia at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Missouri State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.
