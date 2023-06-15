LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Iowa Cubs, 7:38 p.m.
MLB – Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
WNBA – Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky, 8 p.m.
Friday
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Iowa Cubs, 8:08 p.m.
MLB – Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Houston Astros, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Iowa Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
MLB – Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners, 4:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Houston Astros, 4:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, 4:10 p.m.
USL – Indy Eleven at Birmingham Legion FC, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Iowa Cubs, 2:08 p.m.
MLB – Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, 1:40 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Houston Astros, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners, 4:10 p.m.
WNBA – Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever, 4 p.m.