coming up
HIGH SCHOOLS
Golf (Girls)
Sectionals
Alexandria, Elwood, Frankton, Lapel, Pendleton Heights at Harbour Trees, 9 a.m.
Shenandoah at Hawk’s Trail, 9 a.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Central Christian at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.
New Castle at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Tri-Central at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Westfield, 7 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Alexandria at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Kokomo, 4:30 p.m.
New Castle at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Randolph Southern, 4:30 p.m.
Lapel at Marion, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Eastern at Frankton, 7 p.m.
Lapel at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.
Shenandoah at Monroe Central, 7 p.m.
Wapahani at Daleville, 7 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Irvington Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Fishers, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Soccer (Women)
Marian at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
MLB – Minnesota Twins at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.
Tuesday
International League – Rochester Red Wings at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.
MLB – Minnesota Twins at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB – Minnesota Twins at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Washington Nationals, 1:05 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.
International League – Rochester Red Wings at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
NCAA Volleyball – Xavier at Butler, 6 p.m.; Illinois at Indiana, 8 p.m.
USL Championship – Indy Eleven at Phoenix Rising FC, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday
MLB – Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
NCAA Volleyball – Central Michigan at Ball State, 6 p.m.
International League – Rochester Red Wings at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.