HIGH SCHOOLS

Golf (Girls)

Sectionals

Alexandria, Elwood, Frankton, Lapel, Pendleton Heights at Harbour Trees, 9 a.m.

Shenandoah at Hawk’s Trail, 9 a.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Central Christian at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.

New Castle at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

Tri-Central at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Westfield, 7 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Alexandria at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Kokomo, 4:30 p.m.

New Castle at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Randolph Southern, 4:30 p.m.

Lapel at Marion, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Eastern at Frankton, 7 p.m.

Lapel at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.

Shenandoah at Monroe Central, 7 p.m.

Wapahani at Daleville, 7 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Irvington Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Fishers, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Soccer (Women)

Marian at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

MLB – Minnesota Twins at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday

International League – Rochester Red Wings at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.

MLB – Minnesota Twins at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB – Minnesota Twins at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Washington Nationals, 1:05 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.

International League – Rochester Red Wings at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.

NCAA Volleyball – Xavier at Butler, 6 p.m.; Illinois at Indiana, 8 p.m.

USL Championship – Indy Eleven at Phoenix Rising FC, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday

MLB – Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

NCAA Volleyball – Central Michigan at Ball State, 6 p.m.

International League – Rochester Red Wings at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.

