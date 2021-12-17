HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Daleville at Blue River Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Mississinewa at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Oak Hill at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Alexandria at Eastbrook, 8 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Alexandria at Eastbrook, 6 p.m.
Elwood at Blackford, 6 p.m.
Hamilton at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
ECHL – Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL – Kalamazoo Wings at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler vs. Purdue at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, noon; Alabama at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Indiana vs. Notre Dame at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 2:30 p.m.; Ball State at Illinois State, 4 p.m.
NFL – New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 3 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Western Michigan at Indiana, 1 p.m.; Miami (Ohio) at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.
Monday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Oakland City at Indiana State, 5 p.m.; Incarnate Word at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Western Michigan at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Bellarmine at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.; Indiana State at Purdue Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
