HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Daleville at Blue River Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Mississinewa at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Oak Hill at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Alexandria at Eastbrook, 8 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Alexandria at Eastbrook, 6 p.m.

Elwood at Blackford, 6 p.m.

Hamilton at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

ECHL – Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

Saturday

ECHL – Kalamazoo Wings at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler vs. Purdue at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, noon; Alabama at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Indiana vs. Notre Dame at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 2:30 p.m.; Ball State at Illinois State, 4 p.m.

NFL – New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 3 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Western Michigan at Indiana, 1 p.m.; Miami (Ohio) at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.

Monday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Oakland City at Indiana State, 5 p.m.; Incarnate Word at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Western Michigan at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Bellarmine at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.; Indiana State at Purdue Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

