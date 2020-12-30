LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Alexandria Tigers Boys Basketball Classic

Greenfield-Central vs. Sheridan, 10 a.m.

Alexandria vs. South Central, noon

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 8 p.m.

Basketball (Boys)

Anderson Prep at Union City, 6:30 p.m.

Elwood at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton Heights at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

New Castle at Pendleton Heights, 12:30 p.m.

Elwood at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball Hall of Fame Classic

at New Castle

Blackford vs. Shenandoah, 11 a.m.

Fort Wayne Blackhawk vs. Barr-Reeve, 12:45 p.m.

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship 7:45 p.m.

Girls Basketball Grant 4

at Madison-Grant

Oak Hill vs. Madison-Grant, 10 a.m.

Eastbrook vs. Mississinewa, noon

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 8 p.m.

Wapahani Girls Basketball Invitational

Southern Wells vs. Wapahani, 10 a.m.

Morristown vs. Alexandria, noon

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Alexandria at Eastern Invitational, 9 a.m.

Elwood, Madison-Grant at Frankton Invitational, 9 a.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Butler at Providence, 5 p.m.; Virginia at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.; Penn State at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday

NBA -- Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 3 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Ball State vs. San Jose State at Tucson, Arizona, 2 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Georgetown, noon; Illinois at Indiana, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame at Miami (Florida), 1 p.m.

Friday

NCAA Football -- Notre Dame vs. Alabama at Arlington, Texas, 4 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Loyola (Illinois), 1 p.m.

Saturday

NBA -- New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Ole Miss vs. Indiana at Tampa, Florida, 12:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.; Ohio at Ball State, 3 p.m.; Butler at Seton Hall, 4:30 p.m.; Indiana State at Missouri State, 6 p.m.; Purdue at Illinois, 6 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Loyola (Illinois), 2 p.m.; Bowling Green at Ball State, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video