HIGH SCHOOLS
Alexandria Tigers Boys Basketball Classic
Greenfield-Central vs. Sheridan, 10 a.m.
Alexandria vs. South Central, noon
Consolation, 6 p.m.
Championship, 8 p.m.
Basketball (Boys)
Anderson Prep at Union City, 6:30 p.m.
Elwood at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton Heights at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
New Castle at Pendleton Heights, 12:30 p.m.
Elwood at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball Hall of Fame Classic
at New Castle
Blackford vs. Shenandoah, 11 a.m.
Fort Wayne Blackhawk vs. Barr-Reeve, 12:45 p.m.
Consolation, 6 p.m.
Championship 7:45 p.m.
Girls Basketball Grant 4
at Madison-Grant
Oak Hill vs. Madison-Grant, 10 a.m.
Eastbrook vs. Mississinewa, noon
Consolation, 6 p.m.
Championship, 8 p.m.
Wapahani Girls Basketball Invitational
Southern Wells vs. Wapahani, 10 a.m.
Morristown vs. Alexandria, noon
Consolation, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Alexandria at Eastern Invitational, 9 a.m.
Elwood, Madison-Grant at Frankton Invitational, 9 a.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Butler at Providence, 5 p.m.; Virginia at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.; Penn State at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday
NBA -- Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 3 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Ball State vs. San Jose State at Tucson, Arizona, 2 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Georgetown, noon; Illinois at Indiana, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame at Miami (Florida), 1 p.m.
Friday
NCAA Football -- Notre Dame vs. Alabama at Arlington, Texas, 4 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Loyola (Illinois), 1 p.m.
Saturday
NBA -- New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Ole Miss vs. Indiana at Tampa, Florida, 12:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.; Ohio at Ball State, 3 p.m.; Butler at Seton Hall, 4:30 p.m.; Indiana State at Missouri State, 6 p.m.; Purdue at Illinois, 6 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Loyola (Illinois), 2 p.m.; Bowling Green at Ball State, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.