HIGH SCHOOLS
Golf (Girls)
Anderson at NCC Championship, 10 a.m.
New Palestine at Pendleton Heights, 4 p.m.
Alexandria at Daleville, 4:30 p.m.
Frankton at Hamilton Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Pendleton Heights at Delta, 7 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Mississinewa at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at New Palestine, 4:30 p.m.
Frankton at Eastern Hancock, 5 p.m.
Lawrence Central at Lapel, 5 p.m.
Wabash at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Anderson at Marion, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Shortridge at Anderson Prep, 7 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Hamilton Southeastern, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Golf (Men)
Anderson at Battle at Belterra
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
MLB – Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB – Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, Game 1, 12:35 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, Game 2, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Colorado Rockies at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB – Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 11:35 a.m.; Colorado Rockies at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, 6:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 6:45 p.m.
Triple-A East – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
Thursday
MLB – Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, 12:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 6:45 p.m.
Triple-A East – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 12:05 p.m.