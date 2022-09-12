LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Golf (Girls)

Anderson at NCC Championship, 10 a.m.

New Palestine at Pendleton Heights, 4 p.m.

Alexandria at Daleville, 4:30 p.m.

Frankton at Hamilton Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

Pendleton Heights at Delta, 7 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Mississinewa at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at New Palestine, 4:30 p.m.

Frankton at Eastern Hancock, 5 p.m.

Lawrence Central at Lapel, 5 p.m.

Wabash at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Anderson at Marion, 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Shortridge at Anderson Prep, 7 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Hamilton Southeastern, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Golf (Men)

Anderson at Battle at Belterra

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

MLB – Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday

MLB – Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, Game 1, 12:35 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, Game 2, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Colorado Rockies at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB – Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 11:35 a.m.; Colorado Rockies at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, 6:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 6:45 p.m.

Triple-A East – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.

Thursday

MLB – Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, 12:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 6:45 p.m.

Triple-A East – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 12:05 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video