HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Smith Academy at Liberty Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Union (Modoc), 6:30 p.m.
Alexandria at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Cowan, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Sheridan, 7:30 p.m.
New Caste at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Taylor at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Buffalo, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
ECHL -- Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Butler at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.; Indiana at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Northern Illinois at Ball State, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Michigan State at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
Friday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Creighton at Butler, 7 p.m.
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 7 p.m.
