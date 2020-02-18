LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Smith Academy at Liberty Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Union (Modoc), 6:30 p.m.

Alexandria at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Cowan, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Sheridan, 7:30 p.m.

New Caste at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Taylor at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Buffalo, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

ECHL -- Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Butler at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.; Indiana at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Northern Illinois at Ball State, 7 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Michigan State at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

Friday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Creighton at Butler, 7 p.m.

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 7 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you