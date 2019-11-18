LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

No events scheduled

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

NBA — Indiana Pacers at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Presbyterian at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

No events scheduled

Wednesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Northern Kentucky at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Princeton at Indiana, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball — Xavier at Ball State, 11:30 a.m.; IUPUI at Butler, 7 p.m.; Toledo at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

ECHL — Indy Fuel at Jacksonville Icemen, 7 p.m.

Thursday

NFL — Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Toledo at Notre Dame, 8:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you