HIGH SCHOOLS

Golf

Shenandoah, Wapahani at Muncie Central, 4 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.

Delta, Elwood at Eastbrook, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Tipton at Frankton, 4:15 p.m.

Alexandria at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.

Muncie Central at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.

Lapel at Kokomo, 5 p.m.

Mississinewa at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Anderson at Noblesville, 5:15 p.m.

Greenfield-Central at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Anderson at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Daleville at Knightstown, 7:30 p.m.

Elwood at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.

Tipton at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Soccer (Women)

Anderson at St. Mary-of-the-Woods, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Trine at Anderson, 7 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday

MLB — Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 7:40 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday

MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

Friday

MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 7:10 p.m.; New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.

USL — Indy Eleven at Birmingham Legion, 8 p.m.

Saturday

NCAA Football — Connecticut at Indiana, noon; Ball State at North Carolina State, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Georgia, 8 p.m.

MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 6:10 p.m.

