HIGH SCHOOLS
Golf
Shenandoah, Wapahani at Muncie Central, 4 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.
Delta, Elwood at Eastbrook, 5 p.m.
Tennis
Tipton at Frankton, 4:15 p.m.
Alexandria at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.
Muncie Central at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.
Lapel at Kokomo, 5 p.m.
Mississinewa at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Anderson at Noblesville, 5:15 p.m.
Greenfield-Central at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Anderson at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Daleville at Knightstown, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.
Tipton at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Soccer (Women)
Anderson at St. Mary-of-the-Woods, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Trine at Anderson, 7 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
MLB — Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 7:40 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday
MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
Friday
MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 7:10 p.m.; New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.
USL — Indy Eleven at Birmingham Legion, 8 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Football — Connecticut at Indiana, noon; Ball State at North Carolina State, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Georgia, 8 p.m.
MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 6:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.