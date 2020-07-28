HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, Game 1, 3:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, Game 2, 7:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Minnesota Twins, 8:10 p.m.
NBA scrimmage -- Indiana Pacers vs. San Antonio Spurs at Orlando, Florida, 4 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, 6:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Minnesota Twins, 8:10 p.m.
USL -- Hartford Athletic at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
WNBA -- Phoenix Mercury vs. Indiana Fever at Bradenton, Florida, 7 p.m.
Thursday
MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 6:10 p.m.
Friday
MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Detroit Tigers, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 8:05 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
WNBA -- Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings at Bradenton, Florida, 8 p.m.
