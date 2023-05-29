LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Sectional 39 at Kokomo

Madison-Grant vs. Eastern, 1 p.m.

Sectional 40 at Lapel

Lapel vs. Winchester, 1 p.m.

Sectional 41 at Northeastern

Shenandoah vs. Hagerstown, 1 p.m.

Sectional 55 at Memorial Field

Cowan vs. Wes-Del, 10 a.m.

Tri-Central vs. Daleville, 1 p.m.

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

International League – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 6:05 p.m.

MLB – Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

WNBA – Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

International League – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.

MLB – Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Boston Reds, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday

International League – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.

