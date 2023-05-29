HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Sectional 39 at Kokomo
Madison-Grant vs. Eastern, 1 p.m.
Sectional 40 at Lapel
Lapel vs. Winchester, 1 p.m.
Sectional 41 at Northeastern
Shenandoah vs. Hagerstown, 1 p.m.
Sectional 55 at Memorial Field
Cowan vs. Wes-Del, 10 a.m.
Tri-Central vs. Daleville, 1 p.m.
Championship, 6:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
International League – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 6:05 p.m.
MLB – Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
WNBA – Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
International League – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.
MLB – Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Boston Reds, 7:10 p.m.
Thursday
International League – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.
MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.