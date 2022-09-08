HIGH SCHOOLS
Golf (Girls)
Alexandria at Wapahani, 4:30 p.m.
Cambrige City Lincoln, Daleville at Blue River Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Lapel, Yorktown at Mount Vernon, 4:30 p.m.
Lawrence Central, Pendleton Heights at Warren Central, 4:30 p.m.
Centerville at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Madison County Volleyball Tournament
Alexandria, Elwood at Madison-Grant, 5:30 p.m.
Anderson, Anderson Prep at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.
Frankton, Liberty Christian at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Anderson at Richmond, 5:30 p.m.
Anderson Prep at University, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Fishers, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Anderson at Knightstown, 5 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at North Central, 7 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Alexandria at Hamilton Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Lapel at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Elwood at Muncie Burris, 5:45 p.m.
Volleyball
Daleville at Union, 7 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Soccer (Women)
Anderson at Huntington, 4 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
MLB – Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:35 p.m.
Friday
MLB – San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday
MLB – San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, 4:07 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:15 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:35 p.m.
NCAA Football – Western Michigan at Ball State, 2 p.m.; Marshall at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.; Indiana State at Purdue, 4 p.m.; Taylor at Butler, 6 p.m.; Idaho at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:35 p.m.
USL – Birmingham Legion FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Sunday
MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:35 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, 4:07 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, 8:08 p.m.
NFL – Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 3:05 p.m.