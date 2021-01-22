HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Eastbrook at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Mississinewa at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Oak Hill at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Delta, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Wes-Del, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Wells at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Blackford at Frankton, 8 p.m.
Harrison at Anderson, 8 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Blackford at Frankton, 5:30 p.m.
Anderson at McCutcheon, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Anderson at Manchester, 7 p.m.
Basketball (Women)
Manchester at Anderson, 7 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
NBA -- Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Ohio, 7 p.m.; Michigan at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Seton Hall at Butler, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Northern Iowa at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Eastern Michigan, noon; Northern Iowa at Indiana State, 4 p.m.
Sunday
NBA -- Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers, 1 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Rutgers at Indiana, noon; Notre Dame at Miami (Florida), 6 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana at Northwestern, noon; Notre Dame at North Carolina, noon; Purdue at Michigan, 1 p.m.; Marquette at Butler, 2 p.m.
Monday
NBA -- Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.