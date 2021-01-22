LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Eastbrook at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Mississinewa at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

Oak Hill at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Delta, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Wes-Del, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Wells at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Blackford at Frankton, 8 p.m.

Harrison at Anderson, 8 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Blackford at Frankton, 5:30 p.m.

Anderson at McCutcheon, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Basketball (Men)

Anderson at Manchester, 7 p.m.

Basketball (Women)

Manchester at Anderson, 7 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

NBA -- Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Ohio, 7 p.m.; Michigan at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Seton Hall at Butler, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Northern Iowa at Indiana State, 6 p.m.

Saturday

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Eastern Michigan, noon; Northern Iowa at Indiana State, 4 p.m.

Sunday

NBA -- Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers, 1 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Rutgers at Indiana, noon; Notre Dame at Miami (Florida), 6 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana at Northwestern, noon; Notre Dame at North Carolina, noon; Purdue at Michigan, 1 p.m.; Marquette at Butler, 2 p.m.

Monday

NBA -- Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 7 p.m.

