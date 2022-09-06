LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Cross Country

Anderson, Anderson Prep at Liberty Christian, 5:15 p.m.

Daleville at Delaware County Championship, 6 p.m.

Golf (Girls)

Alexandria at Mississinewa, 4:30 p.m.

Heritage Christian, Pendleton Heights at Lapel, 4:30 p.m.

Anderson at Marion, 5 p.m.

Cambridge City Lincoln, Shenandoah at Rushville, 5 p.m.

Daleville, Elwood at Frankton, 5 p.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Liberty Christian at Anderson Prep, 5:45 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

Marion at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.

Shelbyville at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Hamilton Heights at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.

Lapel at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Blackford, 5 p.m.

Yorktown at Pendleton Heights, 5 p.m.

Tipton at Alexandria, 5:30 p.m.

Muncie Burris at Anderson, 5:45 p.m.

Volleyball

Alexandria at Frankton, 7 p.m.

Elwood at Eastbrook, 7 p.m.

Randolph Southern at Daleville, 7 p.m.

Shenandoah at Lapel, 7 p.m.

Blue River Valley at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Delta at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners, 9:40 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB – Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners, 4:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers (DH), 6 p.m.

Thursday

MLB – Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:35 p.m.

Friday

MLB – San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:35 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video