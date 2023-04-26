LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Frankton at Daleville, 5 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Tipton, 5 p.m.

Lapel at Elwood, 5:30 p.m.

Marion at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.

Mount Vernon at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.

Softball

Daleville at Southern Wells, 5 p.m.

New Castle at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.

Oak Hill at Alexandria, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Elwood at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.

Alexandria at Blackford, 5 p.m.

Shenandoah at Hagerstown, 5 p.m.

Tipton at Lapel, 5:15 p.m.

Anderson at Marion, 5:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Baseball

Anderson at Heidelberg, 4 p.m.

Golf (Men)

Defiance College Spring Invitational

Softball

Anderson at Manchester (DH), 3 p.m.

Tennis (Men)

Anderson at Franklin, 5 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday

International League – Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.

MLB – Texas Rangers at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, 1:07 p.m.; San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m.

USL – Indy Eleven at Columbus Crew SC

Thursday

ECHL Playoffs – Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, Game 4, 7:05 p.m.

International League – Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 11:05 a.m.

MLB – San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 3:45 p.m.; Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Friday

International League – Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

MLB – Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins, 6:40 p.m.; Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday

ECHL playoffs – Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, Game 5, if necessary, 7:05 p.m.

International League – Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.

MLB – Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins, 4:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Oakland Athletics, 4:07 p.m.; Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

USL – Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

