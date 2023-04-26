HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Frankton at Daleville, 5 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Tipton, 5 p.m.
Lapel at Elwood, 5:30 p.m.
Marion at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.
Mount Vernon at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.
Softball
Daleville at Southern Wells, 5 p.m.
New Castle at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.
Oak Hill at Alexandria, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Elwood at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.
Alexandria at Blackford, 5 p.m.
Shenandoah at Hagerstown, 5 p.m.
Tipton at Lapel, 5:15 p.m.
Anderson at Marion, 5:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Baseball
Anderson at Heidelberg, 4 p.m.
Golf (Men)
Defiance College Spring Invitational
Softball
Anderson at Manchester (DH), 3 p.m.
Tennis (Men)
Anderson at Franklin, 5 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
International League – Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
MLB – Texas Rangers at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, 1:07 p.m.; San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m.
USL – Indy Eleven at Columbus Crew SC
Thursday
ECHL Playoffs – Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, Game 4, 7:05 p.m.
International League – Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 11:05 a.m.
MLB – San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 3:45 p.m.; Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Friday
International League – Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
MLB – Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins, 6:40 p.m.; Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL playoffs – Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, Game 5, if necessary, 7:05 p.m.
International League – Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.
MLB – Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins, 4:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Oakland Athletics, 4:07 p.m.; Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
USL – Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.