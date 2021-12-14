HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Alexandria at Taylor, 7:30 p.m.
Guerin Catholic at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Eastern at Madison-Grant, 6 p.m.
Anderson at Noblesville, 7:30 p.m.
Daleville at Blue River Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern Hancock at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Wapahani at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Anderson at Marion, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at New Palestine, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Mississinewa at Alexandria, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Illinois-Chicago at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m.
Thursday
NBA – Detroit Pistons at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Friday
ECHL – Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
