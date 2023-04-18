LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Daleville at Wes-Del, 5 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Muncie Burris, 5 p.m.

Monroe Central at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Seton Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Frankton at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.

Richmond at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.

Wabash at Elwood, 5:30 p.m.

Shelbyville at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Alexandria at Wes-Del, 4:30 p.m.

Cowan at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.

Heritage Christian at Elwood, 4:30 p.m.

Frankton at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.

Lapel, Mount Vernon at Yorktown, 4:45 p.m.

Marion at Anderson, 5 p.m.

Softball

Daleville at Wes-Del, 5 p.m.

Shenandoah at Monroe Central, 5 p.m.

Frankton at Mount Vernon, 5:30 p.m.

Lapel at Mississinewa, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Delta, 5:30 p.m.

Union City at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Alexandria at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.

New Castle at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Jay County at Frankton, 5 p.m.

Lapel at Greenfield-Central, 5:30 p.m.

Track & Field (Boys/Girls)

Daleville, Lapel at Shenandoah, 4:45 p.m.

Alexandria at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Knightstown, 5 p.m.

Frankton at Mississinewa, 5 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Marion, Yorktown at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Memphis Redbirds, 7:45 p.m.

MLB – Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago White Sox, Game 1, 4:10 p.m.; Tampa Bay Rays at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago White Sox, Game 2, 7:10 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Memphis Redbirds, 1:05 p.m.

MLB – Tampa Bay Rays at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Oakland Athletics, 3:37 p.m.

Thursday

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Memphis Redbirds, 7:45 p.m.

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Friday

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Memphis Redbirds, 8:05 p.m.

MLB – Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Seattle Mariners, 10:10 p.m.

