HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Daleville at Wes-Del, 5 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Muncie Burris, 5 p.m.
Monroe Central at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Seton Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Frankton at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.
Richmond at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.
Wabash at Elwood, 5:30 p.m.
Shelbyville at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Alexandria at Wes-Del, 4:30 p.m.
Cowan at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.
Heritage Christian at Elwood, 4:30 p.m.
Frankton at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.
Lapel, Mount Vernon at Yorktown, 4:45 p.m.
Marion at Anderson, 5 p.m.
Softball
Shenandoah at Monroe Central, 5 p.m.
Frankton at Mount Vernon, 5:30 p.m.
Lapel at Mississinewa, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Delta, 5:30 p.m.
Union City at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Alexandria at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.
New Castle at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Jay County at Frankton, 5 p.m.
Lapel at Greenfield-Central, 5:30 p.m.
Track & Field (Boys/Girls)
Daleville, Lapel at Shenandoah, 4:45 p.m.
Alexandria at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Knightstown, 5 p.m.
Frankton at Mississinewa, 5 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Marion, Yorktown at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Memphis Redbirds, 7:45 p.m.
MLB – Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago White Sox, Game 1, 4:10 p.m.; Tampa Bay Rays at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago White Sox, Game 2, 7:10 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Memphis Redbirds, 1:05 p.m.
MLB – Tampa Bay Rays at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Oakland Athletics, 3:37 p.m.
Thursday
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Memphis Redbirds, 7:45 p.m.
MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Friday
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Memphis Redbirds, 8:05 p.m.
MLB – Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Seattle Mariners, 10:10 p.m.