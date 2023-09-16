LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Cross Country

Elwood, Frankton, Lapel at Tipton Invitational, 9 a.m.

Pendleton Heights at Carmel Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Alexandria, Anderson Prep at Eastern Hancock Invitational, 10 a.m.

Anderson, Daleville, Madison-Grant, Shenandoah at Yorktown Invitational, 10 a.m.

Football

CIC Day at Indiana Wesleyan

Elwood vs. Blackford, 10 a.m.

Frankton vs. Mississinewa, 1 p.m.

Madison-Grant vs. Oak Hill, 4 p.m.

Alexandria vs. Eastbrook, 7 p.m.

Golf (Girls)

Sectionals

Daleville at Crestview, 9 a.m.

Madison-Grant at Arbor Trace, 9 a.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Anderson at Kokomo, 11 a.m.

Liberty Christian at Shortridge, noon

Pendleton Heights at Heritage Christian, 7 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

Delta at Pendleton Heights, 11 a.m.

Kokomo at Anderson, 11 a.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Henry County Championship at Knightstown, 9 a.m.

Lapel at Yorktown Invitational, 9 a.m.

Volleyball

Anderson Prep at Knightstown Invitational, 9 a.m.

Marion, Richmond at Anderson, 10 a.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Cross Country (Men/Women)

John McNichols Invitational at Terre Haute, 9 a.m.

Volleyball

Sewanee at Anderson, 10 a.m.

Kenyon at Anderson, 2 p.m.

Tennis (Men/Women)

Anderson vs. Principia at Webster Groves, Missouri, 1 p.m.

Anderson at Webster, 5 p.m.

Soccer (Women)

Anderson at Asbury, 3 p.m.

Football

Anderson at Alma, 4 p.m.

Soccer (Men)

Anderson at Berea, 5 p.m.

Golf (Men/Women)

Forest Hills Fall Invitational at Richmond

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

NCAA Volleyball – Indiana vs. Jacksonville at Coral Gables, Florida, 11 a.m.; Ball State vs. East Tennessee State at Bowling Green, Kentucky, noon; Indiana vs. Florida International at Coral Gables, Florida, 7 p.m.

NCAA Football – Louisville vs. Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium, noon; Indiana State at Ball State, 2 p.m.; Central Michigan at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.; Wabash at Butler, 6 p.m.; Syracuse at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, 8:10 p.m.

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday

NCAA Volleyball – Notre Dame at Toledo, 1 p.m.

NFL – Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets, 1:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, 7:10 p.m.

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 3:05 p.m.

Monday

MLB – Minnesota Twins at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday

International League – Rochester Red Wings at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.

MLB – Minnesota Twins at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.

