HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
Elwood, Frankton, Lapel at Tipton Invitational, 9 a.m.
Pendleton Heights at Carmel Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Alexandria, Anderson Prep at Eastern Hancock Invitational, 10 a.m.
Anderson, Daleville, Madison-Grant, Shenandoah at Yorktown Invitational, 10 a.m.
Football
CIC Day at Indiana Wesleyan
Elwood vs. Blackford, 10 a.m.
Frankton vs. Mississinewa, 1 p.m.
Madison-Grant vs. Oak Hill, 4 p.m.
Alexandria vs. Eastbrook, 7 p.m.
Golf (Girls)
Sectionals
Daleville at Crestview, 9 a.m.
Madison-Grant at Arbor Trace, 9 a.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Anderson at Kokomo, 11 a.m.
Liberty Christian at Shortridge, noon
Pendleton Heights at Heritage Christian, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Delta at Pendleton Heights, 11 a.m.
Kokomo at Anderson, 11 a.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Henry County Championship at Knightstown, 9 a.m.
Lapel at Yorktown Invitational, 9 a.m.
Volleyball
Anderson Prep at Knightstown Invitational, 9 a.m.
Marion, Richmond at Anderson, 10 a.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Cross Country (Men/Women)
John McNichols Invitational at Terre Haute, 9 a.m.
Volleyball
Sewanee at Anderson, 10 a.m.
Kenyon at Anderson, 2 p.m.
Tennis (Men/Women)
Anderson vs. Principia at Webster Groves, Missouri, 1 p.m.
Anderson at Webster, 5 p.m.
Soccer (Women)
Anderson at Asbury, 3 p.m.
Football
Anderson at Alma, 4 p.m.
Soccer (Men)
Anderson at Berea, 5 p.m.
Golf (Men/Women)
Forest Hills Fall Invitational at Richmond
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
NCAA Volleyball – Indiana vs. Jacksonville at Coral Gables, Florida, 11 a.m.; Ball State vs. East Tennessee State at Bowling Green, Kentucky, noon; Indiana vs. Florida International at Coral Gables, Florida, 7 p.m.
NCAA Football – Louisville vs. Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium, noon; Indiana State at Ball State, 2 p.m.; Central Michigan at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.; Wabash at Butler, 6 p.m.; Syracuse at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
MLB – Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, 8:10 p.m.
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 6:35 p.m.
Sunday
NCAA Volleyball – Notre Dame at Toledo, 1 p.m.
NFL – Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.
MLB – Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets, 1:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, 7:10 p.m.
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 3:05 p.m.
Monday
MLB – Minnesota Twins at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.
Tuesday
International League – Rochester Red Wings at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.
MLB – Minnesota Twins at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.