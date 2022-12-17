HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Elwood vs. Union at Hoosier Gym, noon
Alexandria at Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.
Anderson at Pike, 7:30 p.m.
Greenwood Christian at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Tri-Central, 7:30 p.m.
Daleville at Wes-Del, 8 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Mississinewa at Madison-Grant, 12:30 p.m.
Lawrence Central at Pendleton Heights, 1:30 p.m.
Daleville at Wes-Del, 6 p.m.
Oak Hill at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Madison County championships at Anderson, 9 a.m.
Shenandoah at Wapahani Raider Rumble, 9 a.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Hanover at Anderson, 2 p.m.
Basketball (Women)
Anderson at Bluffton, 1 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
ECHL – Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana at Kansas, noon; Indiana State at Duquesne, 2 p.m.; Illinois State at Ball State, 3:30 p.m.; Davidson vs. Purdue at Indianapolis, 6:15 p.m.; Connecticut at Butler, 7 p.m.
NFL – Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.
Sunday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Fort Wayne Komets, 5 p.m.
NBA – New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers, 5 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Notre Dame vs. Georgia at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Purdue Fort Wayne at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Morehead State at Indiana, 2 p.m.; Butler at Marquette, 3 p.m.; Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.
Monday
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State vs. Tarleton State at San Juan, Puerto Rico, 3 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Elon at Indiana, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Richmond vs. Ball State at San Juan Puerto Rico, 3 p.m.