LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Elwood vs. Union at Hoosier Gym, noon

Alexandria at Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.

Anderson at Pike, 7:30 p.m.

Greenwood Christian at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Tri-Central, 7:30 p.m.

Daleville at Wes-Del, 8 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Mississinewa at Madison-Grant, 12:30 p.m.

Lawrence Central at Pendleton Heights, 1:30 p.m.

Daleville at Wes-Del, 6 p.m.

Oak Hill at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Madison County championships at Anderson, 9 a.m.

Shenandoah at Wapahani Raider Rumble, 9 a.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Basketball (Men)

Hanover at Anderson, 2 p.m.

Basketball (Women)

Anderson at Bluffton, 1 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

ECHL – Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana at Kansas, noon; Indiana State at Duquesne, 2 p.m.; Illinois State at Ball State, 3:30 p.m.; Davidson vs. Purdue at Indianapolis, 6:15 p.m.; Connecticut at Butler, 7 p.m.

NFL – Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.

Sunday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Fort Wayne Komets, 5 p.m.

NBA – New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers, 5 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Notre Dame vs. Georgia at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Purdue Fort Wayne at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Morehead State at Indiana, 2 p.m.; Butler at Marquette, 3 p.m.; Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.

Monday

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State vs. Tarleton State at San Juan, Puerto Rico, 3 p.m.

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Elon at Indiana, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Richmond vs. Ball State at San Juan Puerto Rico, 3 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video