HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
Sectional finals
Class 4A Sectional 21
Pendleton Heights at Mount Vernon, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Sectional 43
Madison-Grant at South Adams, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Blackford at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
NBA -- Detroit Pistons at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Loyola (Md.) at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.
ECHL -- Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Robert Morris at Notre Dame, noon; Portland State at Indiana, 2 p.m.; Ball State at Evansville, 7 p.m.; New Orleans at Butler, 7 p.m.; Texas at Purdue, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Wagner at Butler, noon
NCAA Football — Purdue at Northwestern, noon; Notre Dame at Duke, 7:30 p.m.
USL Conference Final — Louisville City at Indy Eleven, 3 p.m.
ECHL — Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 6:05 p.m.
Sunday
NFL — Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts, 4:05 p.m.
NBA — Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic, 6 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Nicholls at Indiana, noon; Milwaukee at Purdue, 2 p.m.
Monday
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Tennessee at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
