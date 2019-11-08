LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Football

Sectional finals

Class 4A Sectional 21

Pendleton Heights at Mount Vernon, 7 p.m.

Class 1A Sectional 43

Madison-Grant at South Adams, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Blackford at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

NBA -- Detroit Pistons at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Loyola (Md.) at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.

ECHL -- Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Robert Morris at Notre Dame, noon; Portland State at Indiana, 2 p.m.; Ball State at Evansville, 7 p.m.; New Orleans at Butler, 7 p.m.; Texas at Purdue, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball — Wagner at Butler, noon

NCAA Football — Purdue at Northwestern, noon; Notre Dame at Duke, 7:30 p.m.

USL Conference Final — Louisville City at Indy Eleven, 3 p.m.

ECHL — Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday

NFL — Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts, 4:05 p.m.

NBA — Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic, 6 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball — Nicholls at Indiana, noon; Milwaukee at Purdue, 2 p.m.

Monday

NCAA Women’s Basketball — Tennessee at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

