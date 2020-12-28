HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Drake at Indiana State, 5 p.m.
Tuesday
NBA -- Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Butler at Providence, 5 p.m.; Virginia at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.; Penn State at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday
NBA -- Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 3 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Ball State vs. San Jose State at Tuscson, Arizona, 2 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Miami (Florida), 1 p.m.; Illinois at Indiana, 2 p.m.; Butler at Georgetown, TBA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.