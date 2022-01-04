HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Southern Wells at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Elwood at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Oak Hill, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Anderson at Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Centerville, Lapel, Union City at Knightstown, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Kent State at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Seton Hall at Butler, 8 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA – Brooklyn Nets at Indiana Pacers, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Evansville at Indiana State, 7 p.m.; North Carolina at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Northern Illinois, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ohio State at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Friday
ECHL – Wheeling Nailers at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Xavier at Butler, 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Butler at Seton Hall, 1 p.m.; Illinois State at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
