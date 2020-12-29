LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Grant 4 at Oak Hill, 10 a.m.

Anderson Prep at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Liberty Christian at Anderson Prep, 11 a.m.

Anderson at Harrison, 7:30 p.m.

Elwood at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Alexandria at Eastern Invitational, 9 a.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

NBA -- Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Butler at Providence, 5 p.m.; Virginia at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.; Penn State at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday

NBA -- Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 3 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Ball State vs. San Jose State at Tucson, Arizona, 2 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Georgetown, noon; Illinois at Indiana, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame at Miami (Florida), 1 p.m.

Friday

NCAA Football -- Notre Dame vs. Alabama at Arlington, Texas, 4 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Loyola (Illinois), 1 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video