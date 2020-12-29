HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Grant 4 at Oak Hill, 10 a.m.
Anderson Prep at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Liberty Christian at Anderson Prep, 11 a.m.
Anderson at Harrison, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Alexandria at Eastern Invitational, 9 a.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
NBA -- Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Butler at Providence, 5 p.m.; Virginia at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.; Penn State at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday
NBA -- Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 3 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Ball State vs. San Jose State at Tucson, Arizona, 2 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Georgetown, noon; Illinois at Indiana, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame at Miami (Florida), 1 p.m.
Friday
NCAA Football -- Notre Dame vs. Alabama at Arlington, Texas, 4 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Loyola (Illinois), 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.