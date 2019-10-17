HIGH SCHOOLS
Volleyball
Sectionals
Class 2A at Lapel
Elwood vs. Wapahani, 6 p.m.
Alexandria vs. Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Class 1A at Cowan
Wes-Del vs. Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
No events scheduled
Friday
No events scheduled
Saturday
NCAA Football -- Purdue at Iowa, noon; Toledo at Ball State, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Wheeling Nailers, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday
NFL -- Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Wheeling Nailers, 4:05 p.m.
