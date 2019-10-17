LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Volleyball

Sectionals

Class 2A at Lapel

Elwood vs. Wapahani, 6 p.m.

Alexandria vs. Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Class 1A at Cowan

Wes-Del vs. Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

No events scheduled

Friday

No events scheduled

Saturday

NCAA Football -- Purdue at Iowa, noon; Toledo at Ball State, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Wheeling Nailers, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday

NFL -- Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Wheeling Nailers, 4:05 p.m.

