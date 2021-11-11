LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Girls Basketball

Union at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

Alexandria at Southern Wells, 7:30 p.m.

Anderson at Richmond, 7:30 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Cambridge City Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

Centerville at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Basketball (Men)

Anderson at Adrian, 7:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Iowa Heartlanders, 8 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Central Arkansas at Butler, 6:30 p.m.; Northern Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Purdue, 8:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Purdue Fort Wayne at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 7 p.m.

NBA -- Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Rutgers at Indiana, noon; Valparaiso at Butler, noon; Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Purdue at Ohio State, 3:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Cal-State Northridge at Notre Dame, noon; Omaha at Ball State, noon; Troy at Butler, 8 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Western Illinois at Butler, noon

Sunday

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 5:15 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Hanover at Indiana State, 1 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Syracuse, noon; Indiana State at Saint Louis, 2 p.m.; Western Kentucky at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Kentucky at Indiana, 5 p.m.

NFL -- Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

Monday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

