HIGH SCHOOLS
Girls Basketball
Union at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.
Alexandria at Southern Wells, 7:30 p.m.
Anderson at Richmond, 7:30 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Cambridge City Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Centerville at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Anderson at Adrian, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Iowa Heartlanders, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Central Arkansas at Butler, 6:30 p.m.; Northern Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Purdue, 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Purdue Fort Wayne at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 7 p.m.
NBA -- Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Rutgers at Indiana, noon; Valparaiso at Butler, noon; Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Purdue at Ohio State, 3:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Cal-State Northridge at Notre Dame, noon; Omaha at Ball State, noon; Troy at Butler, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Western Illinois at Butler, noon
Sunday
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 5:15 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Hanover at Indiana State, 1 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Syracuse, noon; Indiana State at Saint Louis, 2 p.m.; Western Kentucky at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Kentucky at Indiana, 5 p.m.
NFL -- Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
Monday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.
