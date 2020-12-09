HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Anderson Prep at Cambridge City Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Daleville at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Muncie Burris at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Madison-Grant at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Muncie Burris at Elwood, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Lapel at Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Tri-Central at Madison-Grant, 6 p.m.
Wes-Del at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.
Anderson at Elwood, 6:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana at Florida State, 7:15 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Michigan, 1 p.m.; Buffalo at Purdue, 6 p.m.
Thursday
No events scheduled
Friday
No events scheduled
Saturday
NBA Preseason -- Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Western Michigan at Ball State, noon; Purdue at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Kentucky, noon; Illinois State at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
