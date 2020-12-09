LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Anderson Prep at Cambridge City Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

Daleville at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Muncie Burris at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Madison-Grant at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

Muncie Burris at Elwood, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Lapel at Alexandria, 6 p.m.

Tri-Central at Madison-Grant, 6 p.m.

Wes-Del at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.

Anderson at Elwood, 6:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana at Florida State, 7:15 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Michigan, 1 p.m.; Buffalo at Purdue, 6 p.m.

Thursday

No events scheduled

Friday

No events scheduled

Saturday

NBA Preseason -- Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Western Michigan at Ball State, noon; Purdue at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Kentucky, noon; Illinois State at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

