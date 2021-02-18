HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Randolph Southern at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving (Boys)
Sectional prelims at Hamilton Southeastern, 5:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Purdue at Ohio State, 4 p.m.; Michigan at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Friday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Akron at Ball State, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
Saturday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Michigan State at Indiana, noon; Notre Dame at Syracuse, 2 p.m.; Purdue at Nebraska, 5:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Buffalo at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 4 p.m.
Sunday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Butler at Xavier, 7 p.m.; Western Michigan at Ball State, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Iowa at Indiana, TBD; Purdue at Michigan State, TBD
