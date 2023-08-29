HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
Arabian Roundup at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.
Golf (Girls)
Alexandria, Tipton at Lapel, 4:30 p.m.
Blue River Valley at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.
Kokomo, Pendleton Heights at Noblesville, 5 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Anderson at Hamilton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Tri-Central, 5:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Seton Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Greenfield-Central, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Richmond at Anderson, 6 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Muncie Burris at Frankton, 4:45 p.m.
Elwood at Anderson, 5 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Shelbyville, 5 p.m.
Shenandoah at Northeastern, 5 p.m.
Taylor at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Central Christian at Anderson Prep, 6 p.m.
Blackford at Alexandria, 7 p.m.
Eastbrook at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.
Eastern Hancock at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
Hamilton Heights at Frankton, 7 p.m.
Kokomo at Elwood, 7 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Lapel, 7 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Buffalo Bisons, 7:05 p.m.
MLB – Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles, 7:05 p.m.; San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Buffalo Bisons, 1:05 p.m.
MLB – Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles, 1:05 p.m.; San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants, 3:45 p.m.
Thursday
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Buffalo Bisons, 7:05 p.m.
NCAA Football – Eastern Illinois at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
Friday
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Buffalo Bisons, 7:05 p.m.
MLB – Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Game 1, 1:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Game 2, 6:40 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
WNBA – Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.