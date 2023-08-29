LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Cross Country

Arabian Roundup at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.

Golf (Girls)

Alexandria, Tipton at Lapel, 4:30 p.m.

Blue River Valley at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.

Kokomo, Pendleton Heights at Noblesville, 5 p.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Anderson at Hamilton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Tri-Central, 5:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Seton Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Greenfield-Central, 7 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

Richmond at Anderson, 6 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Muncie Burris at Frankton, 4:45 p.m.

Elwood at Anderson, 5 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Shelbyville, 5 p.m.

Shenandoah at Northeastern, 5 p.m.

Taylor at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Central Christian at Anderson Prep, 6 p.m.

Blackford at Alexandria, 7 p.m.

Eastbrook at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.

Eastern Hancock at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

Hamilton Heights at Frankton, 7 p.m.

Kokomo at Elwood, 7 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Lapel, 7 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Buffalo Bisons, 7:05 p.m.

MLB – Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles, 7:05 p.m.; San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Buffalo Bisons, 1:05 p.m.

MLB – Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles, 1:05 p.m.; San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants, 3:45 p.m.

Thursday

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Buffalo Bisons, 7:05 p.m.

NCAA Football – Eastern Illinois at Indiana State, 6 p.m.

Friday

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Buffalo Bisons, 7:05 p.m.

MLB – Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Game 1, 1:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Game 2, 6:40 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

WNBA – Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.

