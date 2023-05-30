HIGH SCHOOLS
Golf (Boys)
Lapel at Fishers Invitational, 2 p.m.
Daleville at Jay County, 4:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Wabash, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Class 4A Regional 5
Lawrence North at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.
Class 2A Regional 20
Lapel at Madison-Grant, 6 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
WNBA – Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
International League – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.
MLB – Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Boston Reds, 7:10 p.m.
Thursday
International League – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.
MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Friday
International League – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
MLB – Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 5:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, 9:40 p.m.
USL – Indy Eleven at Charleston Battery, 7:30 p.m.