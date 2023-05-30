LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Golf (Boys)

Lapel at Fishers Invitational, 2 p.m.

Daleville at Jay County, 4:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Wabash, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Class 4A Regional 5

Lawrence North at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.

Class 2A Regional 20

Lapel at Madison-Grant, 6 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

WNBA – Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

International League – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.

MLB – Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Boston Reds, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday

International League – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Friday

International League – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

MLB – Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 5:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, 9:40 p.m.

USL – Indy Eleven at Charleston Battery, 7:30 p.m.

