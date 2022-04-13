HIGH SCHOOLS Baseball
Hagerstown at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Yorktown at Pendleton Heights, 4 p.m.
Wes-Del at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.
Madison County Girls Tennis Tournament
Alexandria at Anderson, 5 p.m.
Elwood at Pendleton Heights, 5 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Lapel, 5 p.m.
Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament
Frankton at M-G/PH winner, 5:30 p.m.
M-G/PH loser at APA/Alex loser, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Shenandoah at Knightstown, 5 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Mount Vernon at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Track & Field
Anderson/Muncie Central at Richmond, 5:30 p.m.
Marion at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY Lacrosse (Women)
Mount St. Joseph at Anderson, 6 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD Wednesday
ECHL – Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
MLB – Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 12:35 p.m.; Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 7:37 p.m.
Thursday
MLB – Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 5:14 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 7:37 p.m.
Friday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.
MLB – Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 7:37 p.m.
Saturday
USL – Atlanta United FC 2 at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
MLB – Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 3:07 p.m.