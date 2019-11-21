LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Girls)

Anderson Prep at Central Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Frankton at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Greenfield-Central at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

Oak Hill at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Blue River Valley, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Toledo at Notre Dame, 8:30 p.m.

Friday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Morehead State at Butler, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana at Florida, 6 p.m.

ECHL -- Wheeling Nailers at Indy Fuel, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday

NBA -- Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Ball State at Kent State, noon; Boston College at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.; Michigan at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.; Purdue at Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Howard at Ball State, 3:30 p.m.; Jacksonville State at Purdue, 8 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame at Michigan, 1 p.m.

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Northern Illinois at Purdue, 2 p.m.

