HIGH SCHOOLS

Soccer (Boys)

Anderson at Wapahani, 5 p.m.

Jay County at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Anderson Prep at International, 7 p.m.

New Palestine at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Sectional 14

at New Castle

Shenandoah vs. Blue River Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Sectional 41

Elwood at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Lapel vs. Frankton at Highland, 5 p.m.

Sectional 44

at Marion

Madison-Grant vs. Marion, 5 p.m.

Sectional 47

at Mount Vernon

Pendleton Heights vs. Eastern Hancock, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Lighthouse Charter at Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Daleville at Wes-Del, 6 p.m.

Alexandria at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

Frankton at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Heritage Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Greenfield-Central, 7:30 p.m.

Wabash at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves, Game 2, 12:08 p.m.; Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, Game 2, 2:08 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, Game 3, 3:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres, Game 2, 5:08 p.m.

Friday

MLB -- Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, Game 3, 2:08 p.m. (if necessary); Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves, Game 3, 3:08 p.m. (if necessary); St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres, Game 3, 10:08 p.m. (if necessary)

Saturday

USL -- Indy Eleven at St. Louis FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.

