HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
Sectionals
Alexandria at Elwood, 7 p.m.
Lapel at Frankton, 7 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Mount Vernon, 7 p.m.
South Adams at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL -- Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NBA -- Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Davidson Wildcats at Butler Bulldogs, 1 p.m.; Youngstown State Penguins at Indiana State Sycamores, 1 p.m.; Wisconsin Badgers at Purdue Boilermakers, 3 p.m.; Miami (Ohio) RedHawks at Ball State Cardinals, 3:30 p.m.; Ohio State Buckeyes at Indiana Hoosiers, 7:30 p.m.; Southern California Trojans at Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 7:30 p.m.
USL -- FC Tulsa at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Sunday
NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m.
Monday
NBA -- Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.