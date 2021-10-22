LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Football

Sectionals

Alexandria at Elwood, 7 p.m.

Lapel at Frankton, 7 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Mount Vernon, 7 p.m.

South Adams at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m.

Saturday

ECHL -- Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NBA -- Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Davidson Wildcats at Butler Bulldogs, 1 p.m.; Youngstown State Penguins at Indiana State Sycamores, 1 p.m.; Wisconsin Badgers at Purdue Boilermakers, 3 p.m.; Miami (Ohio) RedHawks at Ball State Cardinals, 3:30 p.m.; Ohio State Buckeyes at Indiana Hoosiers, 7:30 p.m.; Southern California Trojans at Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 7:30 p.m.

USL -- FC Tulsa at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

Sunday

NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m.

Monday

NBA -- Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

