HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
Eastern at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Alexandria, Elwood, Liberty Christian at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.
Golf (Girls)
Blue River Valley at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.
Lapel, Tipton at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Noblesville, 4:30 p.m.
Northfield at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Anderson at Hamilton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Tri-Central, 5:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Seton Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Muncie Burris at Daleville, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Greenfield-Central, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Richmond at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Eastern at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.
Taylor at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.
Elwood at Anderson, 5 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Shelbyville, 5 p.m.
Shenandoah at Northeastern, 5 p.m.
Muncie Burris at Frankton, 5:45 p.m.
Volleyball
Hamilton Heights at Frankton, 5:30 p.m.
Eastbrook at Madison-Grant, 6 p.m.
Eastern Hancock at Shenandoah 6 p.m.
Kokomo at Elwood, 6 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Lapel, 6 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Central Christian, 7 p.m.
Blackford at Alexandria, 7 p.m.
Morristown at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins, 8:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
WNBA -- Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins, 8:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday
MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Western Illinois at Ball State, 7 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Friday
MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 8:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
