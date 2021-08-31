LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Cross Country

Eastern at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Alexandria, Elwood, Liberty Christian at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.

Golf (Girls)

Blue River Valley at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.

Lapel, Tipton at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Noblesville, 4:30 p.m.

Northfield at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Anderson at Hamilton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Tri-Central, 5:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Seton Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Muncie Burris at Daleville, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Greenfield-Central, 7 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

Richmond at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Eastern at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.

Taylor at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.

Elwood at Anderson, 5 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Shelbyville, 5 p.m.

Shenandoah at Northeastern, 5 p.m.

Muncie Burris at Frankton, 5:45 p.m.

Volleyball

Hamilton Heights at Frankton, 5:30 p.m.

Eastbrook at Madison-Grant, 6 p.m.

Eastern Hancock at Shenandoah 6 p.m.

Kokomo at Elwood, 6 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Lapel, 6 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Central Christian, 7 p.m.

Blackford at Alexandria, 7 p.m.

Morristown at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins, 8:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

WNBA -- Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins, 8:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday

MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Western Illinois at Ball State, 7 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

Friday

MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 8:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

