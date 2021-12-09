HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Pendleton Heights at Delta, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Anderson at Yorktown, 5:30 p.m.
Greenfield-Central at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Frankton at Noblesville, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Fairfield at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Friday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.
NBA – Dallas Mavericks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Denver at Butler, 6 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Eastern Illinois at Butler, 4 p.m.; Kentucky at Notre Dame, 5:15 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Utah State at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Indiana State at Nebraska, 2 p.m.
Sunday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 3 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Merrimack at Indiana, noon; Indiana-Kokomo at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Purdue vs. North Carolina State at Brooklyn, New York, 2 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Denver at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Purdue Fort Wayne at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.; Butler at Illinois, 3 p.m.; Indiana at Ohio State, 7 p.m.
