HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Girls)

Pendleton Heights at Delta, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

Anderson at Yorktown, 5:30 p.m.

Greenfield-Central at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Frankton at Noblesville, 6 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Fairfield at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Friday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.

NBA – Dallas Mavericks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Denver at Butler, 6 p.m.

Saturday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Eastern Illinois at Butler, 4 p.m.; Kentucky at Notre Dame, 5:15 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Utah State at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Indiana State at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

Sunday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 3 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Merrimack at Indiana, noon; Indiana-Kokomo at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Purdue vs. North Carolina State at Brooklyn, New York, 2 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Denver at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Purdue Fort Wayne at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.; Butler at Illinois, 3 p.m.; Indiana at Ohio State, 7 p.m.

